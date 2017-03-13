Guinness, Airbnb offer Dublin brewery bar for 1 night only
The sun rises over Dublin Bay as viewed through Guinness' planned penthouse suite atop their brewery in Dublin, Ireland, Tuesday March 7, 2017. Guinness is getting its first overnight guest in the Dublin brewery's 258-year history _ by creating a penthouse in a rooftop bar that offers the city's most panoramic view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC