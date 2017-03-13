Green beer flows at Irish on Ionia

Green beer flows at Irish on Ionia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Ionia Avenue turned green for the 7th annual Irish on Ionia on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Attendees donned their greenest outfits and sipped green beer as more than a thousand people mingled throughout the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Fri Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC