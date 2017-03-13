Green beer flows at Irish on Ionia
Ionia Avenue turned green for the 7th annual Irish on Ionia on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Attendees donned their greenest outfits and sipped green beer as more than a thousand people mingled throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Fri
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC