Green Beer and Burgers: Parkit Market Has Been a St. Patrick's Day Parade Home Base for 38 Years
All-American is a series that looks at beloved, longstanding North Texas eateries and examines their history while exploring how the food has changed - for the good or bad - over the years. At 6 a.m. on Saturday, the morning of Dallas' St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Todora family will be in the back room of the Parkit Market turning beer green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Sun
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC