Gateshead Beer & Music Festival 2017: what can fans expect this year?

Gateshead Beer Festival whets the appetite with a feast of top bands and huge range of booze - which now includes whisky! The countdown has begun to Gateshead Beer & Music Festival which will be back in April with the ultimate pairing of ales and music - plus lots of added extras. Having grown year on year since its inception in 2010, the summer community festival has become a highlight of the North East's social calendar and has evolved to suit all tastes.

