Foreign beers will be on tap
Award-winning beers from award-winning breweries across the UK and overseas will be available at The Green Dragon in Leek during a 12-day beer festival. The pub in St Edward Street will be serving up to 20 beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during the festival which runs from ,Wednesday, March 22, until Sunday, April 2. Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.
