Food | Narragansett Beer's 1st RI Beer Now Available - See...

Narragansett announced the release of their first beer produced at the new Narragansett Brewery located at The Guild in Pawtucket. The brewery survived Prohibition by brewing porter for medicinal purposes, served as the official beer of the Boston Red Sox for 30 years and held a 65% market share in New England at its peak in 1965.
