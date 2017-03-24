Fight Brewing As Anheuser-Busch-Owned Outfit Plots North Oakland Beer Garden
A planned beer garden in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood from Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing has some local brewers gearing up for a fight. That's not just because Golden Road isn't locally owned, and beloved East Bay brewers like Drakes, Fieldwork, and recent additions like Temescal Brewing and Old Kan Beer & Co are being territorial.
