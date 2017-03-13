Fifteen Beers to Seek Out at Collaboration Fest on March 25

With 112 beers on the menu, it's going to be extremely difficult for the giddy attendees of the fourth annual Collaboration Fest to know where to begin. This year's version of the event, which takes place March 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the National Western Complex, is the biggest ever, bringing together 188 different breweries, who teamed up in pairs, trios and even bigger groups to create one-off brews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.