Faith and traditions infuse St. Patrick's Day in Savannah

Behind the green beer and gaudy T-shirts, the 193-year-old St. Patrick's Day celebration in Savannah has retained its share of traditions rooted in faith and family. Thousands will fill the brick sidewalks and oak-shaded squares of Georgia's oldest city Friday for the sprawling St. Patrick's Day parade that's become perhaps the South's biggest street party between Mardi Gras and Spring Break.

