Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best beard contest

16 hrs ago

The man who once helped pitch Dos Equis beer as the "most interesting man in the world" is turning his attention from his favorite beer to his favorite beard by judging a Saturday competition called Vermont Beardies.

