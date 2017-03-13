Eight Things to Drink on St. Patrick'...

Eight Things to Drink on St. Patrick's Day That Aren't Green Beer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The Regent Cocktail Club This classic, old-world cocktail bar housed in one of Miami Beach's iconic art deco hotels will be serving its unique Tipperary drink as an ode to St. Patrick's Day. Tom on Collins at 1 Hotel and Homes Nibble on small plates and flatbreads by famed chef Tom Colicchio while sipping on the Luck of the Draw , a libation that includes Jameson Irish whiskey and whiskey barrel aged rhubarb bitters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Tue Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC