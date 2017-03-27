Downtown Fresnoa s craft beer scene to expand

A new Ale Trail was announced Tuesday at Fresno Mayor Lee Brand's State of Downtown conference at the Warnors theater along with a brew university hosted by Fresno State that will be part of a new Career Readiness Academy. The Ale Trail will potentially connect six breweries in the downtown area: Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co ., Full Circle Brewing Co ., 411 Ales and Spirits , Border Hops Brewing Co ., Zack's Brewing Company and House of Pendragon/Pita Kabob .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.