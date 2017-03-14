Craft beers offered in smaller portions
Muskoka Brewery is one of the craft brewers making the move to smaller 355 ml cans instead of or in addition to the familiar tall boys, 750 ml bottles or 64 oz growlers. Quality beer makers from Muskoka Brewery of Bracebridge to Half Hours on Earth of Seaforth and Beau's of Vankleek Hill are set to market their beers in smaller 355 ml cans instead of or in addition to the familiar tall boys, 750 ml bottles or 64 oz growlers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|15 hr
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC