Craft beers offered in smaller portions

Muskoka Brewery is one of the craft brewers making the move to smaller 355 ml cans instead of or in addition to the familiar tall boys, 750 ml bottles or 64 oz growlers. Quality beer makers from Muskoka Brewery of Bracebridge to Half Hours on Earth of Seaforth and Beau's of Vankleek Hill are set to market their beers in smaller 355 ml cans instead of or in addition to the familiar tall boys, 750 ml bottles or 64 oz growlers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.