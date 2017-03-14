Craft beers offered in smaller portions

Craft beers offered in smaller portions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Muskoka Brewery is one of the craft brewers making the move to smaller 355 ml cans instead of or in addition to the familiar tall boys, 750 ml bottles or 64 oz growlers. Quality beer makers from Muskoka Brewery of Bracebridge to Half Hours on Earth of Seaforth and Beau's of Vankleek Hill are set to market their beers in smaller 355 ml cans instead of or in addition to the familiar tall boys, 750 ml bottles or 64 oz growlers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... 15 hr Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC