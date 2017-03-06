Craft beer enthusiasts to open Montcl...

Craft beer enthusiasts to open Montclair micro brewery, 2nd for city

MONTCLAIR >> Two local friends and business partners are excited to fulfill their dream of opening a microbrewery in Montclair sometime this summer after a few years of selling home brewing supplies at a light industrial property in the city. Kyle Arroyo, 29, of Chino and Jeovanni Solorzano, 28, of Fontana opened up Revolt Homebrew Supply, 8939 Vernon Ave., almost three years ago, after having found a passion for home brewing and craft beer themselves.

