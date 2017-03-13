Craft beer boom: 500 craft breweries ...

Craft beer boom: 500 craft breweries open in a year in the UK

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BeverageDaily

The number of new breweries opening in the UK has leapt up 55% in the last year, as the craft beer business continues to build its position as an increasingly important part of the drinks industry, according to UHY Hacker Young. A total of 520 opened in the UK in the last year - the equivalent of 10 per week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... 21 hr Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC