Corvallis' Block 15 Makes Wonderful Beers with Fresh Fruit and Hop Extracts
Restaurant and pub at 300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis, 541-758-2077. Production brewery and taproom at 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis, 541-752-2337, block15.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Wed
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC