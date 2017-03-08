Chicago's First Pour-All-Your-Own-Beer Bar Opens In Wicker Park
Today's the day that the city of Chicago officially gets its first establishment where customers pour all their own beer. That would be Tapster in Wicker Park, a beer drinker's paradise outfitted with 62 taps of suds, draft cocktails, wine, craft soda and coffee drinks - all of them to be poured by customers themselves.
