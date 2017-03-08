Chicago's First Pour-All-Your-Own-Bee...

Chicago's First Pour-All-Your-Own-Beer Bar Opens In Wicker Park

Read more: Eater

Today's the day that the city of Chicago officially gets its first establishment where customers pour all their own beer. That would be Tapster in Wicker Park, a beer drinker's paradise outfitted with 62 taps of suds, draft cocktails, wine, craft soda and coffee drinks - all of them to be poured by customers themselves.

Chicago, IL

