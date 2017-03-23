CHEERS! Raise a glass at 12-day beer festival
TWO pubs will be giving drinkers a taste of the world when they take part in a 12-day beer festival. The Spinning Mule in Nelson Square, Bolton, and The Robert Shaw in Market Street, Westhoughton , will be serving beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during the Wetherspoons festival that runs from today until Sunday, April 2. Award-winning beers from award-winning breweries across the UK and overseas will be available at two pubs in the area during a 12-day beer festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar 17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC