CHEERS! Raise a glass at 12-day beer festival

TWO pubs will be giving drinkers a taste of the world when they take part in a 12-day beer festival. The Spinning Mule in Nelson Square, Bolton, and The Robert Shaw in Market Street, Westhoughton , will be serving beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during the Wetherspoons festival that runs from today until Sunday, April 2. Award-winning beers from award-winning breweries across the UK and overseas will be available at two pubs in the area during a 12-day beer festival.

