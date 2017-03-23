Chance to try some award-winning real ales during festival

THE TASTE of blackberries, coffee, lemon and lemongrass are some of the unusual flavours beer drinkers can enjoy during a bi-annual festival being held at Wetherspoon pubs across the country. The beers, which will be available at The Postal Order in Foregate Street, and the Crown in Broad Street, Worcester; The Old Swanne Inne in Evesham; and The Foley Arms Hotel in Malvern come from 30 award-winning breweries in the Uk and abroad.

