Chance to try some award-winning real...

Chance to try some award-winning real ales during festival

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

THE TASTE of blackberries, coffee, lemon and lemongrass are some of the unusual flavours beer drinkers can enjoy during a bi-annual festival being held at Wetherspoon pubs across the country. The beers, which will be available at The Postal Order in Foregate Street, and the Crown in Broad Street, Worcester; The Old Swanne Inne in Evesham; and The Foley Arms Hotel in Malvern come from 30 award-winning breweries in the Uk and abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar 17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb '17 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb '17 Drink 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC