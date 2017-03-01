Cathay Pacific introduces craft beer best drunk at 35,000ft
Airline Cathay Pacific has launched Betsy Beer, the 'world's first' hand-crafted bottled beer' that has been brewed with consumption at 35,000ft in mind. Cabin pressure and altitude affects passengers' taste buds, so the beer has been created with a 'combination of science and traditional brewing methods' to create a beer that is suitable for consumption in the air and on the ground.
