Budweiser brewer won't pay CEO bonus for 2016
Anheuser-Busch InBev has scrapped bonus payouts for chief executive Carlos Brito and most of his top management team after earnings crashed. "When we do not meet our objectives, we take responsibility for it," the company said in a statement.
