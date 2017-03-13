Bud on Mars: How Budweiser wants to get beer into space
Researchers at NASA are currently figuring out the best way to feed astronauts who will eventually live on Mars -- the people over at Budweiser are working on something that is arguably equally important: getting beer on Mars. The brewer announced its intentions of bringing beer to the Red Planet, but brewing beer there poses certain challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|11 hr
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC