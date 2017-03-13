Bud on Mars: How Budweiser wants to g...

Bud on Mars: How Budweiser wants to get beer into space

7 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Researchers at NASA are currently figuring out the best way to feed astronauts who will eventually live on Mars -- the people over at Budweiser are working on something that is arguably equally important: getting beer on Mars. The brewer announced its intentions of bringing beer to the Red Planet, but brewing beer there poses certain challenges.

