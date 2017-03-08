Buckeye Beer Engine marks 10 years with special tappings, fundraiser

Buckeye Beer Engine is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weeklong series of special tappings as well as supporting a community non-profit. From Monday to Sunday, March 13-19, the craft-beer bar will donate 10 percent of all food and beer sales to Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. The organization - which became a non-profit entity in 1988 - provides more than 750 needy Lakewood households and seniors with holiday food baskets in the winter and cleaning supplies in the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.