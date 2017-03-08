Buckeye Beer Engine marks 10 years with special tappings, fundraiser
Buckeye Beer Engine is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weeklong series of special tappings as well as supporting a community non-profit. From Monday to Sunday, March 13-19, the craft-beer bar will donate 10 percent of all food and beer sales to Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. The organization - which became a non-profit entity in 1988 - provides more than 750 needy Lakewood households and seniors with holiday food baskets in the winter and cleaning supplies in the spring.
