Brooklyn Brewery Is Teaming Up With L...

Brooklyn Brewery Is Teaming Up With Local Restaurants For a Big Beer Festival

12 hrs ago Read more: Eater

This year, Brooklyn Brewery will team up with local breweries and restaurants to bring eight cities what they're calling "a labyrinth of immersive experiences" - aka beer, food, music, and culture all in one place. The tour, dubbed the Mash at Beer Mansion, will take place in a venue with five unique rooms, each with a theme designed to match the flavor profiles of the beer that will be poured inside it.

