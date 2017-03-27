British brew wins at tri-nation beer 'friendly' competition

British beer came out on top during a friendly international competition that saw the UK's suds take on brews from New Zealand and Australia. An informal poll held at the 2nd Annual Tri-Nations Beer Challenge brought together Brits, Aussies, and Kiwis at Auckland's Pocket Bar and Kitchen this week to vote for their favourite in a 16-strong blind tasting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.