BentSpoke takes out Gold and Silver at the Oscars of international beer
Overnight the Oscars of the Brewing Industry, the International Brewing Awards, announced their results for 2017. Canberra's BentSpoke Brewing was astonished to see their two canned beers, Barley Griffin and Crankshaft, deliver gold and silver medals in their categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC