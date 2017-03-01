Beer Up North: Not sure what The Princess Wears Girl Pants will...

One of the greatest disappointments I get when exploring the world of beer is sitting down in a bar that makes a point of selling craft beer, but doesn't train staff to know anything about it. Let's face it only the most committed can keep track of everything that's on tap these days, so when I have to ask a server what style a beer is, because brand names like "The Princess Wears Girl Pants" don't explain anything , I need a better response than "I don't know, I don't really like beer".

