Beer Up North: Not sure what The Princess Wears Girl Pants will taste ...
One of the greatest disappointments I get when exploring the world of beer is sitting down in a bar that makes a point of selling craft beer, but doesn't train staff to know anything about it. Let's face it only the most committed can keep track of everything that's on tap these days, so when I have to ask a server what style a beer is, because brand names like "The Princess Wears Girl Pants" don't explain anything , I need a better response than "I don't know, I don't really like beer".
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|7 hr
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC