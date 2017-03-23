Beer that costs as much as a good bottle of wine
When beer was a commodity - back in the day before craft - the only thing that mattered what tribe you belong to and the price of the stuff. For many price still matters and one of the criticisms that's often thrown at craft is the cost of good beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar 17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC