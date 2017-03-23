Beer from the world's 2nd largest brewer will not be sold in Tesco after a Brexit price hike
Britain's largest supermarket, Tesco, has halted sales of a selection of beers from the world's second largest brewing group, Heineken, after refusing to accept a price hike brought in as a result of Brexit. 24 of 53 brands produced by the Dutch brewer are currently affected, with eight not being stocked in any Tesco stores at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar 17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC