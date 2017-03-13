Beer buzz: Spigots Brew Pub opens, plus more Louisiana beer news
Spigots Brew Pub became Louisiana's 29th brewery when it opened in downtown Houma in February. Co-founders Jacob Aucoin and Knickolas Turner began construction of their 10,000-square-foot brewpub last year and sponsored the 2016 Bayou Beer Festival in November.
