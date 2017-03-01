Another central Pennsylvania bar to end six-pack beer sales
Holy Hound Taproom in York announced March 2 on Facebook it is closing its bottle shop. It has started to sell its inventory of bottled beer at 40 percent off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Wed
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC