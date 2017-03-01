Amateur hopgrowers give Deal beer project a great start
A hop-growing project in Deal is brewing nicely with more than 100 gardens, allotment holders, community gardens and spaces signed up. Deal With It, the town's green community group, announced its plans to make a special Deal beer with the involvement of the community in January.
