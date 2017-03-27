A summer classic: Oberon releases to the masses on Monday
One of West Michigan's most well-known and well-loved beers - Oberon - returns for its annual release on Monday. Oberon is an American Wheat Ale from Bell's Brewery, and over the years, it has become a classic summer beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar 17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC