a Guinness Castlea in Dublin on the market for $29.5M
The 18th-century Ireland home used to belong to Guinness beer heiress Oonagh, Lady Oranmore and Browne, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Luggala, as the castle is known, sits on 5,000 acres of land near Dublin and overlooks Lake Tay.
