Will Arlington Ever Be a Destination for DFW Drinkers? A New Craft Beer Bar Hopes So.
Dozens of craft beer drinkers poured into downtown Arlington last weekend for the grand opening of On Tap, the city's newest craft beer bar and growler-filling station. "Arlington didn't have a brewery scene until pretty much the past year," says general manager Jaspreet Bains.
