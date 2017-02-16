Walmart tricked man into buying non-c...

Walmart tricked man into buying non-craft beer, lawsuit says

If you believed the Trouble Brewing beers sold at Walmart are truly craft beers, instead of private-label beers produced at a large industrial brewery in Rochester, New York, you're not alone. But one Cincinnati beer drinker is so mad that he's suing the world's largest company over what he's calling the "wholesale fiction" and seeking compensatory damages "in an amount to be determined at trial."

