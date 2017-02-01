Uturn BBQ Now Serving Craft Beer and Barbecue - From a Drive-Thru Window
The Lafayette smokehouse and brewery opened this week at 599 Crossing Drive , serving canned beer in six-packs and smoked pork, beef and chicken. The Southern-style menu is loaded with fried catfish, mac and cheese and an assortment of other classic sides.
