Upset Hindus urge Norwegian brewery to not use Lord Ganesha image on beer bottles
Upset Hindus are urging Egersund based Berentsens Brygghus brewery to not use Hindu deity Lord Ganesha's image on its IPA beer bottles, calling it highly inappropriate. Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.
