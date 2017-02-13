Upset Hindu community urges Czech brewery to not use Lord Ganesha image on beer bottles

Upset Hindus are urging Nachod based award-winning Primator brewery to not use Hindu deity Lord Ganesha's image on its IPA beer bottles, calling it highly inappropriate. US-based Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement today, said that inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

