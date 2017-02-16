Untappd puts Foursquare-like beer recommendations front and center
The beer-focused app Untappd is a handy way to keep track of what you've tasted, what you liked and what your friends are drinking. This week, the suds social network completely redesigned its mobile software to add a bunch of new features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Wed
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC