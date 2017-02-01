Truth about Walmart beer ...
Walmart has been selling its own line of "craft" beers since 2016. Since the six-and 12-can variety packs debuted, the discount retailer has been scaling the alcoholic offering and the beers are now available in 3,000 stores across 45 states.
