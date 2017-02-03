Tolberta s Beer Reviews: Fieldwork Brewing Co.a s Misfit Stream
It's almost Super Bowl Sunday and Tom Tolbert has your ultimate football party beverage, Fieldwork Brewing Company's Misfit Stream. This 32oz crowler is an IPA with Citra, Simco, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops pairs great with lighter beers while watching the game.
