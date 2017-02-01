These New England beers were rated am...

These New England beers were rated among the world's 100 best

11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

RateBeer just released its list of best beers in the world , and it's good news for anyone who lives in Patriots territory. Of the 100 beers that made the list, which was released as a part of the annual RateBeer Best Beer Awards , 25 are produced in either Massachusetts, Vermont, or Maine.

