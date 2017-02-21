There's 15 beers and two ciders to try at West Bridgford Hockey Club's beer festival.
A three-day beer festival will be staged at West Bridgford Hockey Club with profits helping to fund coaching for more than 300 children as well as adults. Starting on March 2, there will be 15 beers from pale to dark ales, including Binghams' Vanilla Stout, Black Iris Snake Eyes and Sadler's Peaky Blinder as well as two dry ciders.
