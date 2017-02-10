The Three Horse Shoes leaves our Sunday dinner reviewer suitably stuffed, if a little underwhelmed

Eddy Eats visited The Three Horse Shoes in Horton, near Blyth, to try out their Sunday dinner selection - and found huge portions "Where on Earth are you taking me?" Mrs Eats screeched as I indicated to turn off the A189 in south-east Northumberland . Granted, The Three Horse Shoes in Horton, just south of Blyth , isn't in the most picturesque of spots - right next to a major roundabout just off the A189.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.