The Three Horse Shoes leaves our Sund...

The Three Horse Shoes leaves our Sunday dinner reviewer suitably stuffed, if a little underwhelmed

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

Eddy Eats visited The Three Horse Shoes in Horton, near Blyth, to try out their Sunday dinner selection - and found huge portions "Where on Earth are you taking me?" Mrs Eats screeched as I indicated to turn off the A189 in south-east Northumberland . Granted, The Three Horse Shoes in Horton, just south of Blyth , isn't in the most picturesque of spots - right next to a major roundabout just off the A189.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10) Feb 6 Boobian Phartopolis 51
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) Feb 1 cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Jan 20 Erin 1
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
News Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11) Jan 14 plant on strike 4
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan '17 Person Who Really... 15
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC