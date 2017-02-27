The 'Best Beer Bars in America' pick for Alabama is ...
Old Town Beer Exchange only holds about 50 people. OTBX, as the business is often referred to locally, also fits 32 taps and at least 485 bottled and canned brews into its 1,600-square-foot downtown Huntsville space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Mon
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC