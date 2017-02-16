The $25 million craft beer deal
Lion, the local unit of Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings, will pay as much as $25.1 million for its newly acquired Panhead Custom Ales craft beer brand, which the local head has described as a "runaway train". The Auckland-based brewer and winemaker paid $15.1 million in cash upfront for Brand Strong, the Panhead holding company, and will pay a further $10 million based on earnings over the next four years, accounts filed to the Companies Office show.
