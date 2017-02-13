The 10th annual Ilkley Beer Festival at Kings Hall.

The two day event held at the Kings Hall and Winter Gardens in Ilkley attracted a record 2,750 guests during the four sessions. Over 125 real ales from as far afield as St Austell in Cornwall, Bushy's from the Isle of Man, Kent Brewery, Swannay in Orkney and Purple Moose from Porthmadog were represented as well as local favourites from Yorkshire and the rest of the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.