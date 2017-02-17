Tap Room Opens in Fort Atkinson Feat. Bent Kettle Craft Beer
Bent Kettle Brewing delighted the fans of their craft beer by opening their own taproom in downtown Fort Atkinson on Thursday; at 10 South Water Street West. Bent Kettle's tap room has 10 tap lines open with five original brews like its double IPA Insolence, an experimental beer or two and guest brews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC